CNN’s Brooke Baldwin announced on Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Baldwin announced her diagnosis on Instagram, in a post which read, “I am OKAY. It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever. I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still — it got me.”

“Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones,” Baldwin added before giving a “shout out” to the doctors and nurses on the front lines.

Before testing positive, Baldwin had covered the virus extensively on CNN’s Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin. Although the anchor will take time away from hosting, she has assured her followers that she will be back on air soon.

Baldwin’s diagnosis follows fellow CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s, who tested positive on Tuesday and has continued to air his show from home.

