CNN’s Brooke Baldwin announced today she has tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am OKAY,” Baldwin posted on Instagram. “It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever… shout out to the doctors and nurses who are doing the real work right now.”

Baldwin’s announcement comes days after colleague Chris Cuomo said he tested positive as well.

This week Baldwin conducted a powerfully emotional interview with Michelle Bennett, who lost her mother to the coronavirus.

Baldwin received tons of well-wishes from colleagues at CNN and the rest of the media:

