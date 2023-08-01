BREAKING: Trump Indicted On Four Charges Related to Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election

Former president Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday on four counts stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot and larger effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential, CNN reported.

CNN’s Jake Tapper read from the indictment, reporting, “Count one, conspiracy to defraud the United States. Count two, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. Count three, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding. And count four, conspiracy against rights.”

Trump’s lawyers were told to prepare for as much last Thursday morning during a meeting with federal prosecutors.

This would mark the second time Trump has been indicted on federal charges this year and the third criminal indictment he’s faced in as many months.

Another federal grand jury indicted Trump on charges related to his mishandling of classified documents in June, while a grand jury in New York indicted him for falsification of business records in March.

Even before the meeting between his attorneys and Smith’s team on Thursday, Trump had indicated that he believed he would be indicted in a Truth Social post.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” he announced on July 18. “Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before, or even close.”

This is a developing story and has been updated.

