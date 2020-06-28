Given ongoing coronavirus concerns in California, Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered bars closed in multiple counties and making recommendations that others do the same.

The governor announced Sunday afternoon, “Due to the rising spread of #COVID19, CA is ordering bars to close in Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare, while recommending they close in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, & Ventura.”

Dr. Sonia Angell, California’s public health director, said in a statement, “We are actively monitoring COVID-19 across the state and working closely with counties where there are increased rates and concerning patterns of transmission. Closing bars in these counties is one of a number of targeted actions counties are implementing across our state to slow the virus’ spread and reduce risk.”

Per the LA Times:

The list of counties affected by Sunday’s order was based on daily reports on the spread of the virus, state officials said. Counties that have been on the state’s watch list for three to 14 days are being asked to close bars. Those counties being ordered to close the local businesses have been on the state’s watch list for more than 14 days.

The announcement on from the California Department of Public Health says, “Whereas other industries and establishments were permitted to open with modifications in Stage 2, bars are in Stage 3 because they pose the highest risk of all sectors allowed to open so far. They create an environment anchored in significantly high levels of community mixing of individuals outside of one’s own household, increasing the risk escalating the R-effective, or effective transmission rate, of COVID-19.”

