CBS Anchor Flat-Out Asks VP Kamala Harris The Biden Death Question: ‘Are You Prepared To Be Commander In Chief?’

CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan asked Vice President Kamala Harris whether she would be ready to assume the presidency should President Joe Biden not make it through a second term.

The focus on President Biden’s age has become so persistent that it is now almost routine for Republican candidates and other surrogates to speculate about the president dying in office, either before the end of his first term or sometime in his second if he is re-elected.

In particular, ex-Trump cabinet member Nikki Haley has promoted the idea and campaigned on fear of a Kamala Harris presidency.

CBS anchor and Face the Nation host Brennan rather bluntly put that speculation into words as she interviewed the VP (during her current trip to Jakarta, Indonesia for the ASEAN Summit) which will air Sunday.

In a preview clip that aired on Thursday’s edition of CBS Mornings, Brennan noted Biden’s age, including recent polling on the issue, and asked “Are you prepared to be commander in chief?”

The VP answered definitively — but immediately dismissed the premise that such a change would ever become necessary:

MARGARET BRENNAN: So you’re 58 now. If you win a second term, as you and the president are running to do. He would be 86 at the end of it. The Wall Street Journal had a poll showing two thirds of Democrats say Joe Biden is too old to run again. Are you prepared to be commander in chief? VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: Yes, I am, if necessary– but Joe Biden is going to be fine. Let me tell you something: I work with Joe Biden every day. The work that under Joe Biden’s leadership our administration has accomplished is transformative. I think the American people most of all, want a leader who actually gets things done.

