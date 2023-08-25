Nikki Haley Escalates Her Biden-Will-Die Campaign: ‘Kamala Harris Is Going To Be The Next President’

Good Morning America‘s George Stephanopoulos pushed back on GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley‘s repeated claim that Joe Biden is “too old” to make it through another term.

“Well, first of all, a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris,” Haley said on Friday’s show. “You know that and I know that. There’s no way that Joe Biden is going to finish his term. I think Kamala Harris is is going to be the next president, and that should send a chill up every American’s spine.

“But I also think that we have a primary — ” she continued before Stephanopoulos interrupted.

“Excuse me, excuse me, one second about that. How do you know Joe Biden is not going to finish his term? What is that based on?” he asked.

“I mean, ask Americans: ‘Do you think he’s going to finish his term? Do you think he’s actually going to finish what he started?’ Haley said, continuing:

I mean, look at the decline he’s had over the last few years! You have to be honest with the American people, George. There’s no way that Joe Biden’s going to finish out another term. We can’t have an 81-year-old president. We have to have a new generational leader. The Senate has become the most privileged nursing home in the country! We’ve got to start making sure we have a new generation. Everybody feels that — Republicans, Democrats feel that — and it’s time that the media acknowledge that.

Haley also remarked on Biden’s age on Fox News last spring, claiming, “If you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President Harris because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely.”

Watch the clip above via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com