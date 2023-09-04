WSJ POLL: Two-Thirds of Democrats Say Biden Is Too Old to Run Again

A new Wall Street Journal poll shows that an overwhelming majority of the country — and even a supermajority of Democrats — believe President Joe Biden is too old to run for a second term in the Oval Office.

73% of those surveyed and two-thirds of Democrats told pollsters that the 80-year-old Biden would not be up to another four years in office. The poll also indicates that a rematch of the 2020 presidential election between Biden and former President Donald Trump would begin in a dead heat: The two are tied at 46% in a hypothetical general election poll.

Just under 50% of voters expressed a similar concern over the 77-year-old Trump’s age.

More voters said Trump was mentally up to the job, had a vision for the future, cared about people like them, and had an impressive record as president than said the same about Biden. The incumbent president boasted advantages over his predecessor in the categories of honesty and likability.

Voters expressed mixed opinions about Trump’s mounting legal troubles. 37% of voters indicated that the four criminal indictments leveled against him this year made them less likely to vote for him, while 24% said that they were now more likely to vote for him and 35% said they would have no effect on their decision. 1500 respondents participated in the survey, which had a 2.5% margin of error.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls testing another Trump-Biden race shows Biden with a .7% lead over Trump. He prevailed in 2020 with a 4.5% popular vote victory, but only barely eked out an Electoral College victory in critical states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.

