Chuck Schumer Announces Trump Impeachment Trial Will Start Week of February 8th

By Josh FeldmanJan 22nd, 2021, 7:36 pm

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Senate has reached an agreement on the timeline for former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the article of impeachment will be delivered to the Senate on Monday, and then “both the House managers and the defense will have a period of time to draft their legal briefs.”

Schumer said that in the interim the Senate will “continue to do other business for the American people,” including covid relief.

And finally, he confirmed that the trial itself will begin “the week of February the 8th.”

Mitch McConnell’s office said the agreement was “a win for due process and fairness,” while Lindsey Graham — who opposes impeachment — said the timeline is “fair to all concerned.”

