MSNBC Scores Ratings Wins In Total Viewers Thursday, CNN Still Top in Key Demo

On the first full day of Joe Biden’s presidency, MSNBC had the most viewers in total day, prime time, and the early morning, while CNN continued to dominate with viewers in the key A25-54 demographic.

In total day, MSNBC averaged 2.08 million total viewers, with 369,000 in the demo. CNN wasn’t far behind in total viewers, with 2.07 million, but crushed the competition with 602,000 demo viewers. Fox was third in total day, with 1.66 million total viewers and 290,000 in the demo.

In prime time, MSNBC again had the most total viewers, 3.12 million, but had the fewest viewers in the demo, with 549,000. Fox News had the second-most total viewers in prime time, with 3.06 million, and 570,000 in the demo. CNN had the fewest total viewers, 2.63 million, but pulled the biggest prime time numbers in the demo, with 822,000 younger viewers.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow surely helped boost the network’s viewership Thursday, as The Rachel Maddow Show was the most-watched show in all of cable for the fifth day in a row (and first in cable news for the ninth straight day), with 3.97 million total viewers and 727,000 in the demo. Fox News had the second and third most-watched shows on cable news for the day, with Tucker Carlson Tonight getting 3.36 million total viewers (582,000 in the demo), and Hannity getting 3.35 million total viewers (636,000 in the demo).

CNN had the three most-watched shows among viewers in the key demo. Cuomo Prime Time on CNN had the most, with 872,000 in the demo, and 2.89 million total. Chris Cuomo’s lead-in Anderson Cooper 360 had the second-most demo viewers, 808,000 (2.64 million total), and the first hour of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon had the third-most demo viewers, with 785,000 (2.35 million viewers total).

In the early mornings, MSNBC’s Morning Joe continued its nearly two-week streak of getting the most total viewers, 1.65 million, and 288,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day had the second-most total viewers, 1.13 million, and the most in the key demo, with 347,000. Fox and Friends averaged 1.11 million total viewers and 202,000 in the demo.

