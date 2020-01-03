CNN Analyst: ‘All American Citizens Are Now Walking Prime Targets’

CNN National Security Analyst Samantha Vinograd — a former national security official for President Barack Obama — offered a dire warning following President Donald Trump’s decision to order the killing of Iranian Quds Force Supreme Commander Qasem Soleimani, saying that “All American citizens are now walking prime targets” for retaliation.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, co-anchors John Berman and Poppy Harlow led a panel discussion of the Trump-ordered killing of the Iranian leader — which was done without notifying Congress.

“I had a former State Department official text me a few hours ago saying ‘I would not want to be in a secretary of state’s motorcade in any country going forward,'” Berman told Vinograd, and added “In other words, that U.S. officials need to be concerned, that they could be targeted.”

“I’ve heard you mention that we now need to assume that U.S. servicemembers stationed in many say countries overseas might be considered fair game by Iran,” Berman continued, then asked “What does this mean for the security of U.S. personnel stationed around the world?”

“Well, John, it’s not just servicemembers,” Vinograd saif. “All American citizens are now walking in prime targets for Iranian retaliation.”

“The Department of Defense put out an important statement last night after this operation indicating what appears to be declassified intelligence that Qassem Soleimani was responsible for planning additional attacks against Americans, but also that he approved the attack against the US embassy in Baghdad,” Vinograd explained.

She added that Soleimani’s Quds Force “has demonstrated its willingness and intent to strike American citizens, to strike American diplomats who are afforded protections under international law so in addition to the force protection measures needed for American service members, I am equally as focused on the American diplomatic corps, as well as all of the contractors that work for the U.S. government, and other American citizens not just in the Middle East but around the world.”

“Let’s not forget that the IRGC Quds Force has tried to implement terrorist plots in Europe, they tried to assassinate the Saudi ambassador just a few miles from where I’m sitting here, so they clearly have global reach and all Americans are a prime target,” Vinograd said.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]