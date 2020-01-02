comScore

Dem Senator on Killing of Top Iran Gen. Soleimani: Did U.S. Just Set Off ‘Massive Regional War’ Without OK From Congress?

By Tamar AuberJan 2nd, 2020, 10:05 pm

Shortly after reports emerged that top Iranian general and leader of the Quds forces Qassem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike of the Baghdad airport, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy asked if the US just set off a “massive regional war?”

“Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question,” Murphy wrote.

He added: “The question is this – as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?”

Other lawmakers also responded to the attack on the Baghdad airport that left Soleimani — and another top leader — dead.

The response, not surprisingly, fell largely down party lines with Republicans praising the action.

Directly slamming Murphy’s tweet, Sen. Ben Sasse called out the Democratic Senator for “drunk partisanship” and insisted President Donald Trump has “an obligation to defend America by killing this bastard.”

The Pentagon has confirmed that the US was responsible for the attack. In addition to Iran’s top general, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces was also killed.

[Image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: