Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is testifying today in the impeachment investigation, and per reporting thus far, there’s already been a pretty heated moment.

CNN’s Manu Raju reported this afternoon, “We even heard there was a shouting match between some of the members behind closed doors during this testimony as Republicans were questioning Vindman.”

Raju said that Democrats were accusing Republicans of “trying to out the whistleblower” with a line of questioning attempting to “ultimately identify the whistle-blower by going through essentially a process of elimination of people that he may have spoken with during his time where he was raising concerns about the call that the president had with the president of Ukraine.”

Per CNN’s report, things got particularly heated between Eric Swalwell and Mark Meadows before others joined in.

Meadows denied the Democrats’ charge they were trying to out the whistleblower. CNN’s report says one GOP lawmaker “did not push back that Republicans are trying to figure out who the whistleblower is in the depositions” and said, “I think we would like to know — with whistleblower protections in mind — we would like to hear from the whistleblower and we would also like to know who the whistleblower talked to.”

You can watch CNN’s report above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]