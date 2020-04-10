CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Asks Dr. Anthony Fauci the Burning Question: Who Should Play Him on SNL?

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked infectious disease super-expert Dr. Anthony Fauci the question that is on the minds of coronavirus-quarantined Americans everywhere: who’s going to play him on this weekend’s returning Saturday Night Live?

On Friday morning’s edition of New Day, Camerota and Fauci spent a good chunk of the interview talking about antibody tests and other meaningless garbage before getting to the meat of things.

“On a much lighter note, ‘Saturday Night Live’ is back this weekend after a month of being off,” Camerota noted, and asked “What do you think the chances are that somebody will portray you?”

With a laugh, Dr. Fauci replied “I have no idea, I hope not.”

“Well, if they did, which actor would you want to play you?” Camerota asked, and offered “Here are suggestions that I’ve heard. Ben Stiller, Brad Pitt. Which one?”

“Oh, Brad Pitt, of course,” Fauci correctly replied.

“It’s fitting,” Camerota said.

“Alisyn, thank you for making Dr. Fauci smile,” co-anchor John Berman said. “It’s so nice to see a guy with the weight of the world on his shoulders laugh for a change. That was fantastic.”

He then introduced smokin’ CNN medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta by quipping “Joining us now, CNN chief medical correspondent and Dr. Brad Pitt.”

While making Dr. Fauci laugh seems like a laudable achievement, the image of poor Ben Stiller crumpled on the floor sobbing in his sweats surrounded by empty takeout containers will haunt America far longer than that fleeting chuckle.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

