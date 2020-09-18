CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta Claims Trump Could Have Saved ’80 to 90 Percent’ of Americans Dead from Covid

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta claimed Friday that 80 to 90 percent of Americans who have died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic could have been “saved” if the Trump administration had taken the appropriate measures.

“A source told me last night that there have been so many people who have known the right thing to do, sounded the alarm on this — and going back to the middle of February, talking about the fact that this virus could be spread asymptomatically, and that everything needed to change as a result,” Gupta said.

“This is what my source said. Every step along the way, this guidance that could have saved, you know, 80 to 90 percent of the people who have died, could have been saved if this guidance had been abided by,” Gupta added. “Every step of the way, that guidance has been buried, and then minimized, then ignored, and now ridiculed.”

Gupta was responding to comments by CNN host Alisyn Camerota referring to a Thursday Washington Post report that the United States Postal Service considered plans in April to distribute five face coverings to every American household, or 650 million nationwide.

Senior administration officials said the White House ultimately canceled the program. “There was concern from some in the White House Domestic Policy Council and the office of the vice president that households receiving masks might create concern or panic,” one unnamed official told The Post.

Gupta didn’t specify whether he was referring to measures outside of the mask distribution plan. As of September 18, more than 197,000 Americans have been confirmed dead as a result of complications related to the coronavirus.

“Everyone’s counting on the vaccine,” Gupta said, “Everyone wants the home-run hit. Even if we get the vaccine, it’s going to take the time to get the people vaccinated and protected.”

Watch above via CNN.

