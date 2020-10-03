CNN contributor Michael Smerconish told host Wolf Blitzer on Sunday that the vice presidential debate set for October 7 is “all the more” needed because “both of the presidential candidates are older men.”

“What about Wednesday night,” asked Blitzer, “the vice presidential debate is supposed to take place. You think it should?”

“I think that it should,” Smerconish replied. “I think they should be socially distant. I think that the crowd should act in a different fashion than they treated in the prior debate. I like the idea of them being further apart than we saw Vice President Biden and President Trump, but frankly, I have to say this, Wolf, there is all the more reason, I think, we need to see the two vice presidential candidates.”

He continued, “I want to be delicate about this, but both of the presidential candidates are older men. And consequently, we need to take a look and make sure that whomever is going to be the number two is equipped for the responsibilities of that top job.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden, as Blitzer noted, is 77 years old, and President Donald Trump is 74 years old.

Trump announced he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday night, resulting in him being flown to Walter Reed Medical Center the following day where he currently remains. Since then, more of Trump’s inner circle have tested positive for the virus, including Kellyanne Conway and Hope Hicks.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

