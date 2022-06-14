Cue the siren and break out the red text: Matt Drudge is coming to the big screen.

A pair of biopics on the famed conservative internet aggregator have been greenlit, with scripts already having been written. CNN reports that production company Prospect Park has acquired the film rights to The Drudge Revolution: The Untold Story of How Talk Radio, Fox News, and a Gift Shop Clerk with an Internet Connection Took Down the Mainstream Media — a biography written by Matthew Lysiak, who has also penned a screenplay.

The report of this project comes days after the news (first reported by Deadline) that Cross Creek Pictures also has a Drudge film in the works. Screenwriter Cody Brotter has completed a script for that production.

The two new portrayals of the famously-reclusive web traffic rainmaker follow last year’s Impeachment: American Crime Story — in which Drudge was played by Billy Eichner. But Drudge was a side character in that drama, which was centered on the Clintons. This time, the mysterious man himself is under the spotlight.

Ben Hurwitz, who is overseeing the Prospect Park project on Drudge, gave CNN a window into how Drudge will be portrayed.

“At its heart, Matthew’s brilliant script is both a fascinating character portrait of a troubled and fearless man full of contradictions and a deep dive into the disruptor who used the internet to challenge and break up the American Elite’s narrative,” Hurwitz told CNN. He added, “You can draw a direct line from Drudge to where we are today as a country in terms of speech, both for better and worse.”

