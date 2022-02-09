Recently released dashcam footage captured the moment a Tesla being driven on auto-pilot crashed into a parked patrol car, hitting an officer and sending a second vehicle into a ditch.

The incident, which occurred in North Carolina last August alongside U.S. Highway 64, was the result of an auto-pilot attempt gone wrong, as the Telsa owner was watching a movie on his phone while the car drove itself.

The driver, identified as Raleigh doctor Devainder Goli, first hit a deputy’s car, which then slammed into a nearby State Highway Patrol due to impact.

Footage of the crash shows the highway patrol car hitting one of two law enforcement officials who were standing on the roadside near the parked vehicles.

One of the officers then pushes the other out of the way as the car continues to roll past them, ultimately ending up in a ditch off the highway.

“Luckily, the state trooper pushed our deputy out of the way when he heard the tires squeal, and in an instant, we could have lost a life or several lives,” Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone told reporters following the crash. “It could have been very horrific.”

Reporting on the crash, CNN’s Ana Cabrera noted that while the officers involved in this incident were not severely hurt, “other crashes involving in Tesla’s auto-pilot have resulted in at least 17 injuries and one death.”

Tesla is currently under federal investigation as there have been at least 11 incidents in which drivers using the auto-pilot feature have crashed into parked police cars, fire trucks, and other emergency vehicles.

Watch above, via CNN.

