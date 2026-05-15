Trump Hyped Palantir After Buying More Than $500k of Company’s Stock

New ethics disclosures reveal President Donald Trump bought up to $530,000 in Palantir stock during the first quarter of 2026, before he publicly hyped the tech firm in the same week its share price took a hit over the Iran war.

Financial disclosures published this week by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and first reported by CNBC reveal the president bought between $247,008 and $630,000 in Palantir stock, including at least seven separate purchases in March alone worth up to $530,000.

Weeks later, as Palantir shares slid during a broader selloff tied to the Iran war and mounting scrutiny over reports its software was being used to help identify targets, Trump took to Truth Social to publicly champion the company.

“Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has proven to have great war fighting capabilities and equipment,” Trump wrote on April 10. “Just ask our enemies!!!”

Palantir was co-founded by billionaire Trump ally Peter Thiel, and at the time, Trump was called out for touting “the business of a donor” and even including a ticker in the post.

CNBC noted that several of the Palantir transactions were marked “unsolicited,” indicating they were not made on the recommendation of a broker or financial adviser. The disclosures also show Trump sold as much as $5 million in Palantir stock on February 10.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization told CNBC the president’s holdings are managed through “fully discretionary accounts independently managed by third-party financial institutions with sole and exclusive authority over all investment decisions.”

The statement added that Trump and his family “receive no advance notice of trading activity and provide no input regarding investment decisions or portfolio management of any kind”.

White House spokesman David Ingle separately told the network that Trump’s assets are held in a trust overseen by his children and insisted: “There are no conflicts of interest.”

Trump also bought shares in several major tech companies during the first three months of the year, including Nvidia, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon.

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