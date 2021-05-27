Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) mocked the “corporate media” on Wednesday for portraying his state as “crazy” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think they sent, like, one of the corporate media outlets sent some reporter down,” DeSantis during a speech in Baker County, where he was holding an event to highlight a $1,000 bonus the state granted public school employees.

“They were trying to make fun of Baker, going, ‘Oh, these yokels are having kids go to school. How crazy are these people, right?'” he added. The crazy people are the ones that are vaccinated, still wearing six masks in New York City, I mean, to be honest with you.”

Florida reopened schools in August, to the chagrin of critics in states that took a more restrictive stance toward the pandemic, including New York, where schools began returning to school in December. Schools in California, meanwhile, have been partially reopening throughout the spring months — sparking protests from teachers against the move, and from parents who believe it is not happening quickly enough.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week that that her agency would consider changing its guidance on reopening schools after the end of the academic year. The guidelines presently allow schools to reopen, but advise that staff and students engage in the nearly constant wearing of face masks.

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]