President Joe Biden told reporters Thursday that he will release the results of the investigation into the origins of Covid-19 after 90 days, unless there is something he’s “unaware of.”

“Will you pledge to release the report in full after 90 days?” a reporter asked Biden, who stopped briefly to talk to reporters as he made his way across the tarmac from Marine One to Air Force One.

“Yes, unless there’s something I’m unaware of,” the president responded.

On Wednesday, Biden announced that he was asking the intelligence community to “redouble” its efforts to investigate how Covid-19 originated in order to approach a “definitive conclusion.” According to the president, intelligence had “coalesced around two likely scenarios,” one involving the idea that the virus emerged through unintentional human contact with an infected animal, and the other involving an accidental leak from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Biden was also asked about the troubled infrastructure bill, as lawmakers continue to negotiate the price tag and ways to pay for it.

“I had a good conversation, very brief, but a good conversation with Sen. Capito,” Biden said, referring to Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV). “She’s going to contact me next week. I told her we have to finish this very soon, and there’s another Republican group that also wants to talk, but we’re going to have to close this down soon.”

