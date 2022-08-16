Former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro screamed at FBI agents to “get the fuck out of here” when he was served a subpoena, according to the Department of Justice.

Navarro was arrested and indicted in June on two contempt of Congress charges over refusing to appear before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. He has pleaded not guilty.

A few days prior to his arrest, when FBI agents tried to interview Navarro “and serve him with a subpoena at his residence, [Navarro] at first refused to open the door and then, when he did, told the agents to “get the f*** out of here,” the DOJ said in a filing. The DOJ noted that Navarro “also has an extensive history of seeking out news coverage.”

Navarro was arrested at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. According to the DOJ, the FBI sought to avoid “a media circus” in which “the arresting agents encountered [Navarro] in a discrete location on the jet-bridge at the airport, removed him to the tarmac, and took him to be booked from there – all out of sight of the public.”

Navarro complained about being subject to a “strip search” and “leg irons,” stated the DOJ, which defended the practices by saying that they’re “standard procedure” by the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

