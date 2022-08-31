Don Lemon Tears Into Blake Masters Over Biden Affirmative Action Rant: Trying to Rile Up ‘White Population Who Feels Aggrieved’

CNN anchor Don Lemon tore into Republican Arizona Senate nominee Blake Masters over a rant attacking President Joe Biden’s cabinet as an example of an “affirmative action regime.”

Masters continued bashing Biden over his diverse administration in a Twitter video, during which he said “Look, I don’t care if every single employee at the Fed is a Black lesbian. As long as they’re hired for their competence and not because of what they look like or who they sleep with. News for Joe Biden. We are done with this affirmative action regime.”

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, co-anchor John Berman asked Lemon what he thought of the comments, and Lemon replied, at length, that Masters is exploiting the resentment of “People who feel that they’re disaffected because they’re white”:

JOHN BERMAN: What do you think? DON LEMON: I think that he sounds like a lot of people who are… He knows exactly what he’s doing. He doesn’t believe anything he’s saying. JOHN BERMAN: And you write about this in your book also. DON LEMON: He believes nothing of what he’s saying. If you listen to, all the people who say the same things that he says, they all sound alike like it’s a script. He knows that he what he’s doing is, and that he’s trying to rile up his base. Right. People who feel that they’re disaffected because they’re white. He’s, he is what, trying to reach this white population who feels aggrieved. It’s a grievance culture. Now, listen, someone like Blake Masters, and quite frankly, white males in this society, there have never been carve outs in our Constitution for white males. Why? Because they wrote it, because the laws and the structure of the country are built around them, are built around white males. So he knows that he doesn’t really have an argument for people who have had… Listen, I’m not saying that there aren’t a white people, especially and white men who are, who don’t have challenges, who aren’t discriminated against. But for the most part, they’re the least discriminated-against people in this country. There’s never been a carve out in the Constitution. There’s never been an amendment for anyone who looks like Blake Masters. So all of that silliness aside, because Blake Masters doesn’t believe a word that he’s saying, and I think that most people who say that, leaders I’m talking about, don’t believe a word.

