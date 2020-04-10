Dr. Anthony Fauci Responds to Trump’s May 1 Target to Open Country: The Virus Decides

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked White House coronavirus task force expert Dr. Anthony Fauci about President Donald Trump’s reported goal of reopening businesses on May 1, and he quickly reminded viewers that the virus decides when that should happen.

Trump is reportedly looking for a plan to get businesses back up and running by May 1, and on Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Camerota asked Fauci about that date.

After asking if Americans might one day be required to carry “immunity certificates” (“That’s possible” was Fauci’s reply), Camerota told Fauci that Trump is “eyeing the date of May 1st” to reopen businesses, and asked “Who is going to oversee that? Is there someone who is coordinating the plan for reopening the country?”

Fauci said that the task force and FEMA study the issue, but that they all report to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, and the “decision will be made at that level.”

But when Camerota asked Fauci “Are you comfortable with the date of May 1st?”, Fauci told her that the virus decides.

“Well, as I’ve said so many times, Alisyn, the virus kind of decides whether or not it’s going to be appropriate to open or not,” Fauci said, indicating that while there are currently some “favorable signs,” it would be a mistake “to get out there prematurely and wind up back in the same situation.”

He also advised reopening the country “in a gradual way” once conditions allow it.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

