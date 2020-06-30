White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci told Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Tuesday that the final coronavirus death toll will be “very disturbing,” before predicting up to 100,000 new cases a day “if this does not turn around.”

“We’ve already seen 126,000 deaths with infection rates rising rapidly. Dr. Fauci, based on what you are seeing now, how many Covid-19 deaths and infections should America expect before this is all over?” asked Warren during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the pandemic, prompting Dr. Fauci to reply, “I can’t make an accurate prediction, but it is going to be disturbing, I guarantee you that.”

He explained, “Because when you have an outbreak in one part of the country, even though in other parts of the country they’re doing well, they are vulnerable. I made that point very clearly last week at a press conference. We can’t just focus on those areas that are having the surge. It puts the entire country at risk.”

“We are now having forty-plus thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around,” he continued, “So I’m very concerned.”

Warren pushed, “Can you make any kind of estimate on what we’re looking at overall on the number of deaths before this is over? You made an estimate back in March between 100,000 and 200,000, but we have a lot more information now and we are already at 126,000 deaths.”

“Right. I can’t make an estimation because that would have to be modeled out,” Fauci reiterated. “I would really be hesitant to give a number that will come back and either be contradicted and overblown or underblown, but I think it’s important to tell you and the American public that I’m very concerned because it could get very bad.”

