The fiery statement Donald Trump put out attacking Mitch McConnell — a statement in which he alluded to his repeated false claims about the 2020 election — was apparently more bizarrely personal in nature in the drafting stages.

Specifically, according to Politico, there were shots at McConnell over his chin. No, seriously:

A person familiar with the crafting of the statement confirmed that it could have been far worse. An earlier draft mocked McConnell for having multiple chins, the person said. But Trump was convinced by advisers to take it out. “There was also a lot of repetitive stuff and definitely something about him having too many chins but not enough smarts,” the person said.

Trump adviser Jason Miller was apparently very involved in working on the statement, but denied to Politico “ever considering an attack on McConnell‘s appearance.”

Trump attacked McConnell after the latter’s speech denouncing the former over the January 6th attack on the Capitol. McConnell voted to acquit Trump but said he was morally responsible for the mob violence.

The substance of Trump’s statement was pretty striking, considering not just his continuing false insinuations about the 2020 election (ones that fueled his supporters before a mob of them stormed the Capitol), but also the attack on McConnell’s family including an implicit swipe at his wife Elaine Chao — who served in Trump’s cabinet as Transportation Secretary.

