Elon Musk Mocks Jeff Bezos as Space Fight Continues: Can’t ‘Sue Your Way to the Moon’

Remember the billionaire space race? Well, it’s still going.

In the past few months, Richard Branson went into space, Jeff Bezos went into space, and Elon Musk’s SpaceX successfully completed the first all-civilian space flight.

There is an ongoing legal spat between Amazon and SpaceX over the latter’s plans for its Starlink satellite network. Amazon appealed directly to the FCC to reject SpaceX’s proposal. Musk has publicly swatted at Bezos, and he did so again on Tuesday.

At the 2021 Code Conference, Kara Swisher asked Musk about Bezos, and Musk responded by saying “you cannot sue your way to the moon” and remarking his rocket “could be a different shape.”

During the discussion Musk was questioned over the NDAs for people involved in testing Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” software, and over ProPublica’s report on how the wealthiest people pay little in income taxes.

