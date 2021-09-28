Elon Musk Mocks Jeff Bezos as Space Fight Continues: Can’t ‘Sue Your Way to the Moon’

Remember the billionaire space race? Well, it’s still going.

In the past few months, Richard Branson went into space, Jeff Bezos went into space, and Elon Musk’s SpaceX successfully completed the first all-civilian space flight.

There is an ongoing legal spat between Amazon and SpaceX over the latter’s plans for its Starlink satellite network. Amazon appealed directly to the FCC to reject SpaceX’s proposal. Musk has publicly swatted at Bezos, and he did so again on Tuesday.

At the 2021 Code Conference, Kara Swisher asked Musk about Bezos, and Musk responded by saying “you cannot sue your way to the moon” and remarking his rocket “could be a different shape.”

.@elonmusk on Jeff Bezos: I think he should spend more energy getting into orbit, than lawsuits. You can't sue yourself into orbit. #codecon — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) September 28, 2021

welp @karaswisher is really stirring the pot here asking Elon about what he thinks of Jeff Bezos's rocket: "You all make fun of each other's rockets" she says. Musk: "well it could be a different shape…" — Kari Paul (@kari_paul) September 28, 2021

Then @elonmusk makes fun of the shape of Bezos's rocket at #codecon. For reference: pic.twitter.com/3yqV828XD0 — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) September 28, 2021

During the discussion Musk was questioned over the NDAs for people involved in testing Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” software, and over ProPublica’s report on how the wealthiest people pay little in income taxes.

Elon Musk says ProPublica reporting on him not paying taxes was “trickery” and “misleading.” He says all his compensation is in Tesla and SpaceX stock, which he does not plan to sell. #codecon pic.twitter.com/rQqUVDzS9J — Ben Bergman (@thebenbergman) September 28, 2021

