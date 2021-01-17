Even Trump Thought His Outside Lawyer Sidney Powell Was Crazy

In a new report out from Axios on Sunday night, President Donald Trump apparently viewed QAnon-loving pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell as “crazy” and unhinged, but was still willing to let her promote her baseless claims of election fraud.

Back in November, according to Axios, Trump put Powell’s call on speakerphone and mute, so he could laugh at her with his staff, while repeatedly provoking Powell by asking her what she was going to do about the widespread voter fraud she claimed occurred in the 2020 election.

President Trump was sitting in the Oval Office one day in late November when a call came in from lawyer Sidney Powell. “Ugh, Sidney,” he told the staff in the room before he picked up. “She’s getting a little crazy, isn’t she? She’s really gotta tone it down. No one believes this stuff. It’s just too much.” He put the call on speakerphone for the benefit of his audience. Powell was raving about a national security crisis involving the Iranians flipping votes in battleground states. Trump pressed mute and laughed mockingly. “So what are we gonna do about it, Sidney?” Trump would say every few seconds, whipping Powell more and more into a frenzy. He was having fun with it. “She really is crazy, huh?” he said, again with his finger on the mute button. It was clear that Trump recognized how unhinged his outside legal advisers were. But he was becoming increasingly desperate about losing to Joe Biden, and Powell and her crew were willing to keep feeding the grand lie that the election could be overturned.

Powell was tossed under the bus by the Trump campaign and currently faces a 1.3 billion dollar lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems over pushing “demonstrably false” allegations about their voting machines.

