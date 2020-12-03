Team Trump Turns on Lin Wood and Sidney Powell Following Bizarre Rally

President Donald Trump’s team has turned on pro-Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Lin Wood following a bizarre performance at Wednesday’s “Stop the Steal” rally.

On top of the fact that cases from both Powell and Wood have been roundly rejected by judges — Powell’s even mocked for being a typo-riddled mess — Wood spent a large part of the rally saying that people should withhold their votes from the Republican candidates in the Georgia runoffs. Wood even pushed the idea that Gov. Brian Kemp (GA-R) should be locked up.

Although some were not particularly phased by the bonkers rally, including Senator Lindsey Graham (SC-R), who backed up the legal efforts while on with Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum, it’s what presumably prompted the Trump team to turn on the legal duo.

The Trump campaign took to Twitter late on Wednesday night to post a Breitbart post claiming that Wood has voted for and donated to Democrats for decades, including former president Barack Obama and David Perdue’s opponent in 2014.

Records: Lin Wood Has for Decades Voted for, Donated to Democrats Including Barack Obama and David Perdue’s 2014 Opponent https://t.co/Sbw5ZWnpar — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 3, 2020

Newt Gingrich also turned on the pair, calling them “totally destructive” before noting that “every Georgia conservative who cares about America MUST vote in the runoff.” “Their don’t vote strategy will cripple America,” he wrote.

Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are totally destructive. Every Georgia conservative who cares about America MUST vote in the runoff. Their dont vote strategy will cripple America — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 3, 2020

