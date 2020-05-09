Ex-Prosecutor Glenn Kirschner Rips ‘Pathetic Embarrassing Joke’ Bill Barr: ‘His Time in the Barrel is Coming’

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that Attorney General William Barr is going to have “his time in the barrel” when a “law-abiding president” takes office in January.

On Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, Obeidallah talked with Kirschner about Barr’s recent defense of his decision to drop charges against convicted felon Michael Flynn.— who was fired by President Donald Trump for lying to Vice President Mike Pence.

“The gaslighting, the history thing just makes my blood boil,” Obeidallah said, referencing an interview this week in which Barr defended the move by saying “History is written by the winners.”

“But the one before that, about I’m about justice, and people are so partisan now, they’re not seeing justice. He’s gaslighting anyone who wants to listen and believe him. I cannot believe this is playing out like this,” Dean added.

“Yeah, for him to say it’s just about ‘winning’ — you know what, it’s actually not about winning,” Kirschner said. “It’s about allegiance to the rule of law. It’s about representing the interest of the American people with honor and with integrity. It’s about a Department of Justice that the ‘we, the people’ want to be proud of, and deserve to be proud of.”

“Bill Barr is a joke. He is a pathetic embarrassing joke,” Kirschner continued. “And his time in the barrel is coming, because in January when we have a law-abiding President and a law enforcing attorney general: It’s on.”

He added that “Every last corrupt, criminal politician, Trump family member, you name it, will be investigated,” and “will be held accountable in accordance with the evidence that is fairly developed of their criminal activity. And then they have to go.”

“We can’t turn the other cheek, we can’t let bygones be bygones. There’s no putting this long national nightmare behind us. We need to hold these folks accountable,” Kirschner said.

Watch the clip above, via SiriusXM.

