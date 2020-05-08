‘This is What FASCISM Sounds Like’: Bill Barr Ripped for Saying ‘History is Written By The Winners’ After Skating Flynn

Attorney General William Barr was ripped Thursday night for telling CBS News’ Catherine Herridge that “history is written by the winners” hours after all charges were dropped against Michael Flynn.

In Herridge’s final question of her extensive interview with Barr, she asked, “This was a big decision in the Flynn case, to — to say the least. When history looks back on this decision, how do you think it will be written? What will it say about your decision making?”

“Well, history is written by the winner. So it largely depends on who’s writing the history,” Barr responded. “But I think a fair history would say that it was a good decision because it upheld the rule of law. It helped, it upheld the standards of the Department of Justice, and it undid what was an injustice.”

Democrats have attacked Barr over his decision and his comment, similar to several calls for his resignation over the last couple of months from Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), among others.

This is a softball interview, but refreshingly, William Barr lets the mask slip at the end and reveals this is just a partisan game. “History is written by the winners,” he laughs. https://t.co/YtpgYpGFmL — Cristian Farias (@cristianafarias) May 7, 2020

I’ve never heard “history is written by the winners” in a context other than an academic saying “here’s why you didn’t learn about this historic genocide” but oh cool conservatives think it’s a smug comeback now, this seems like no problem whatsoever PS that was sarcasm we fucked https://t.co/3lfuH6Lvsv — Dan Telfer (@dantelfer) May 7, 2020

This is what FASCISM sounds like👇🏼 CBS Reporter: “How will history look back on your decision to drop charges against Flynn?” BILL BARR: “Well, history is written by the winners. So it largely depends on who’s writing the history.” It’s gonna get worse.pic.twitter.com/jRWkOuK3dz — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) May 8, 2020

“How will history look back on your decision to drop charges against Flynn?” AG BILL BARR: “Well history is written by the winners so it largely depends on who’s writing the history.” He’s 100% right and he looks like he knows who’s winning right now. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/w1oPMLwG9P — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 8, 2020

“When history looks back on this decision, how do you think it will be written?” Barr: “Well, history is written by the winners [smug laughter] so it largely depends on who’s writing the history.” These people are comic book villains. Cartoonishly evil. pic.twitter.com/9yHF31xW3m — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 8, 2020

For the senior lawman in the United States to justify a decision by saying “history is written by the winners” gives you some sense of how important he views the 2020 election for determining what version of justice will survive in America. https://t.co/l7EA3JVQIN — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) May 8, 2020

Sorry, but history is written by the winners is not an ethical stance. And certainly his chuckling about it tells you everything you need to know. https://t.co/VKGjglwFux — Bill Poorman (@billpoorman) May 7, 2020

In the film Crimes and Misdemeanors, a character says that if Hitler had won the war, history would have pronounced him the just victor, because history is written by the winners. Her brother responds by calling her a nihilist. https://t.co/rt9XfiLnJs — Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) May 8, 2020

