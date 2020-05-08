comScore

‘This is What FASCISM Sounds Like’: Bill Barr Ripped for Saying ‘History is Written By The Winners’ After Skating Flynn

By KJ EdelmanMay 8th, 2020, 12:06 pm
Attorney General William Barr was ripped Thursday night for telling CBS News’ Catherine Herridge that “history is written by the winners” hours after all charges were dropped against Michael Flynn.

In Herridge’s final question of her extensive interview with Barr, she asked, “This was a big decision in the Flynn case, to — to say the least. When history looks back on this decision, how do you think it will be written? What will it say about your decision making?”

“Well, history is written by the winner. So it largely depends on who’s writing the history,” Barr responded. “But I think a fair history would say that it was a good decision because it upheld the rule of law. It helped, it upheld the standards of the Department of Justice, and it undid what was an injustice.”

Democrats have attacked Barr over his decision and his comment, similar to several calls for his resignation over the last couple of months from Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), among others.

