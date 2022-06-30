Ex-Trump Lawyer Believes ‘Many Damning Facts’ Show Trump Incited Insurrection, But It’s Not in the Country’s ‘Best Interests’ to Prosecute Him

One of Donald Trump’s previous legal defenders says the former president is increasingly vulnerable to criminal charges in light of the revelations that have come from the House January 6 committee.

CNN recently reached out to Ty Cobb, who represented Trump during Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether the former president or his inner circle was connected to Russia’s interference during the 2016 election. The network spoke to him and several other attorneys to get their thoughts on Trump’s level of exposure after Cassidy Hutchinson’s explosive testimony Tuesday on the Trump administration’s conduct around January 6.

According to CNN’s report, Cobb says Trump is now in more legal danger than he was throughout the Mueller special counsel investigation:

Cobb, who represented Trump in the White House during Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, said this situation is much different than with Mueller. At the time of the Mueller investigation, Cobb believed Trump shouldn’t be charged with any crime – and the President wasn’t. Nor did Cobb believe Mueller’s investigation was warranted. Now, that is not the case. “Here there are many damning facts,” said Cobb, who pointed to Hutchinson’s testimony that Trump knew his supporters were armed on January 6, riled them up, then appeared to concur with them chanting to hang the vice president as worthy of prosecutors’ attention. If that “isn’t insurrection, I don’t know what is,” he said Wednesday.

Even though the Secret Service is reportedly planning to dispute an explosive story Hutchinson relayed in her testimony, her revelations have generated new questions about whether Trump will be charged in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Charging a former president for his actions in office would have major legal ramifications, however, and Cobb warned it could open a can of worms that he advised against.

“Cobb, too, cautioned the type of hyper-partisan political era that charging a former President might bring — saying it could be ‘one more step in the erosion of our institutions,'” the report said. “I am not convinced prosecuting Trump is in the best interests of the country in the long term.”

