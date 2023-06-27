Ex-Tucker Carlson Producer Goes Scorched Earth on Fox News Executives, Replacement Host Lawrence Jones

Gregg Re, formerly a producer for Tucker Carlson Tonight, is on the warpath against Fox News after it announced that it will be laying off the remainder of his old show’s staff after a few more weeks of work on Fox News Tonight.

In a series of tweets on Monday night, Re went scorched earth on Fox News’ executives — most notably Executive Vice President of Primetime Programming Meade Cooper — and the efforts of the network’s temporary replacements for Carlson.

“Meade Cooper did not simply fire all of Tucker’s old team,” began Re. ‘It’s important to capture the callousness. First, she let the employees hear about the news of their show’s cancellation from a Fox press release. Then, Meade told the employees to hunt around the Fox website to see if they could maybe find another gig.”

He continued:

Tune into “Fox News tonight” for its last two weeks on air. Enjoy watching the work product of nine producers, whom Meade cooper is forcing to work before she fires them. (Under threat of losing their severance). I’m sure it’ll be great content

When one user noted that they hadn’t been tuning into the show since Carlson’s departure earlier this year, Re tore into one of the replacement hosts, Lawrence Jones.

“You missed @LawrenceBJones3 reading a 3 minute script he didn’t write about how joe Biden is a hypocrite because he totally used to be hard on crack,” wrote Re. “But hunter is into crack. Lol hypocrisy exposed.”

Mediaite reported on Monday evening that the eight remaining staffers from Tucker Carlson Tonight would be let go, but were given the option to stay on staff through July 14 for “enhanced severance.” After a show is canceled, networks often part ways with that program’s support staff.

Jesse Watters has been selected as the permanent replacement for Carlson in the 8 p.m. time slot. Carlson is embroiled in a legal battle with Fox to allow him to produce content in spite of a non-compete clause in his contract. has been selected as the permanent replacement for Carlson in the 8 p.m. time slot. Carlson is embroiled in a legal battle with Fox to allow him to produce content in spite of a non-compete clause in his contract. Both sides have accused the other of breaching the terms of the contract.

