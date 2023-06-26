Fox News Fires All Tucker Carlson Staffers, Asks Them to Stay Until July 14 to Get ‘Enhanced Severance’

Fox News announced its new prime time lineup today, and now that Tucker Carlson is gone, so is the rest of his staff.

Sarah Ellison of The Washington Post tweeted that the remaining eight staffers who worked on Tucker Carlson Tonight were let go, and they were told “their positions were no longer available and they could receive ‘enhanced severance’ if they stayed through July 14. They have the option of applying for any open positions at Fox, per source familiar.”

Mediaite confirmed with a source with knowledge of the situation that the Fox News Tonight staff were told that their positions were being eliminated. The detail that they will receive an enhanced severance if they stay on through July 14 was also confirmed, in addition to their option to apply for other open positions within the company.

Earlier this month, two former Tucker Carlson Tonight staffers, Alexander McCaskill – a senior producer and former managing editor – and Thomas Fox – a senior editorial producer – were fired. Both are facing discrimination charges by former producer Abby Grossberg.

The 8 p.m. time slot will go to Jesse Watters, who currently hosts Jesse Watters Primetime at 7 p.m. Laura Ingraham will move to 7 p.m. while Sean Hannity will stay at 9 p.m. and Greg Gutfeld will move to 10 p.m.

Carlson was fired from Fox News in April after the network settled its defamation case with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. His producer Justin Wells was let go at the same time. At the time, Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch said that despite Carlson’s exit, “there’s no change to our programming strategy at Fox News,” citing some “adjusting.” In Carlson’s absence, a series of guest hosts took over the 8 p.m. hour, with the show renamed Fox News Tonight.

Carlson accused Fox News of “fraud and breach of contract” and moved on to a show on Twitter. Fox News promptly accused him of a breach of contract.

