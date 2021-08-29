U.S. Conducts Airstrike Against ‘Multiple Suicide Bombers’ Suspected of Targeting Kabul Airport (UPDATED)

The United States has carried out an airstrike against another suspected ISIS-K target.

Earlier Sunday, Reuters that witnesses heard an explosion in the Afghan capital, and that “television footage showed black smoke rising into the sky but there was no immediate word on any casualties.”

Two witnesses told Reuters “the blast appeared to have been caused by a rocket that hit a house in an area to the northern side of the airport.”

NBC News reported similar based on accounts from people in Afghanistan:

Local sources tell @NBCNews the explosion was from a rocket that fell short of the airport and landed in a residential area. Not yet confirmed by official sources. — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) August 29, 2021

A U.S. defense official, per multiple reports, confirmed an airstrike Sunday targeted and took out “multiple suicide bombers” in a vehicle, which they believed was a threat to the airport in Kabul where evacuations continue.

BREAKING: US military carried out an airstrike against a suspected VBIED- vehicle borne IED that it says posed a threat to Kabul airport MORE — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) August 29, 2021

The US carried out a defensive airstrike via drone in Kabul Sunday targeting a suspected ISIS-K car bomb that was targeting the airport, a US defense official tells @OrenCNN. The official said a significant secondary explosion indicated substantial amount of explosive material. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 29, 2021

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban spokesman says a US airstrike targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to strike Kabul airport. — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) August 29, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — US officials: Drone strikes vehicle with 'multiple suicide bombers' on way to Kabul airport; threat believed eliminated. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 29, 2021

