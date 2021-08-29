U.S. Conducts Airstrike Against ‘Multiple Suicide Bombers’ Suspected of Targeting Kabul Airport (UPDATED)

By Josh Feldman Aug 29th, 2021
 

The United States has carried out an airstrike against another suspected ISIS-K target.

Earlier Sunday, Reuters that witnesses heard an explosion in the Afghan capital, and that “television footage showed black smoke rising into the sky but there was no immediate word on any casualties.”

Two witnesses told Reuters “the blast appeared to have been caused by a rocket that hit a house in an area to the northern side of the airport.”

NBC News reported similar based on accounts from people in Afghanistan:

A U.S. defense official, per multiple reports, confirmed an airstrike Sunday targeted and took out “multiple suicide bombers” in a vehicle, which they believed was a threat to the airport in Kabul where evacuations continue.

