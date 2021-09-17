JUST IN: U.S. Military Admits Kabul Airstrike Killed 10 Civilians, Including 7 Children

An investigation by U.S. Central Command has concluded that the August 29th airstrike in Kabul killed 10 civilians, including 7 children.

You may remember at the time the U.S. military said the strike was meant to take out a suspected ISIS-K target, which they claimed was a threat to the airport where people were being evacuated. A CENTCOM spokesperson said, “We are confident we successfully hit the target. Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material.”

There has been a great deal of scrutiny surrounding the airstrike ever since news came out that civilians — including children — were killed. The New York Times reported last week that contrary to the military’s claims, the driver of the vehicle was a U.S. aid worker. He and nine others were killed, the Times said, including seven kids.

CENTCOM has now concluded that the strike did, in fact, kill an innocent aid worker, 9 family members (including seven kids).

U.S. CENTCOM Commander General Kenneth McKenzie announced Friday, “I am now convinced that as many as ten civilians, including up to 7 children, were tragically killed in that strike.”

“Moreover, we now assess that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces,” he continued.

“I offer my profound condolences to the family and friends of those who were killed. This strike was taken in the earnest belief that it would prevent an imminent threat to our forces and the evacuees at the airport. But it was a mistake. And I offer my sincere apology.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com