Fauci Reportedly Goes Off in New Interview: I Put ‘Very Little Weight In the Craziness of Condemning Me’

Dr. Anthony Fauci apparently went off on the attacks against him in a new interview set to be released Monday.

Per Axios, Fauci spoke with Kara Swisher for her New York Times Sway, and expressed frustration with “preposterous” criticisms that have been leveled at him.

“It is essential as a scientist that you evolve your opinion and your recommendations based on the data as it evolves. … And that’s the reason why I say people who then criticize me about that are actually criticizing science.” “[T]he people who are giving the ad hominems are saying, ‘Ah, Fauci misled us. First he said no masks, then he said masks,'” Fauci said on the podcast, which drops tomorrow. “Well, let me give you a flash. That’s the way science works. You work with the data you have at the time.”

Fauci recently said that people attacking him are “attacking science” and added, “You have to be asleep not to see that.”

In the interview with Swisher, he also brought up the serious threats his family has receives, expressing that while he personally puts “very little weight in the adulation, and very little weight in the craziness of condemning me,” targeting his family seriously bothers him.

