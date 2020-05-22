FBI Director Christopher Wray is ordering an internal review of the Michael Flynn investigation.

Per Fox News, the FBI announced today that Wray “ordered the bureau’s inspection division to conduct an after-action review of the Michael Flynn investigation”:

The bureau said the “after-action review” will have a two-fold purpose: evaluating the FBI’s role in the case and determining whether any “current employees engaged in misconduct,” as well as identifying whether any “improvements” might be warranted to FBI procedures. “Although the FBI does not have the prosecutorial authority to bring a criminal case, the Inspection Division can and will evaluate whether any current onboard employees engaged in actions that might warrant disciplinary measures,” the FBI said.

The review, of course, comes on the heels of the recent decision from the DOJ to drop charges against the former national security adviser.

In recent weeks, some Republicans have been publicly critical of Wray. Politico documented a number of those criticisms of his leadership amid the Flynn news earlier this month, and at one point the president himself remarked that “the jury’s still out” on Wray. Just this week some House Republicans expressed they weren’t happy that Wray “declined to respond” to their inquiries. Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted, “Where is Christopher Wray?”

Where is Christopher Wray? https://t.co/XLQGPnBaB2 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 19, 2020

