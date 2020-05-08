Trump Says ‘The Jury’s Still Out’ On FBI Director Christopher Wray, Blames Rod Rosenstein For His Appointment

President Donald Trump said “the jury’s still out” on FBI Director Christopher Wray following the dropping of charges against Michael Flynn, and blamed former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein for his appointment during an interview with Fox & Friends.

During an extensive interview Friday morning, co-host Brian Kilmeade asked, “Why did it take a judge to release these documents [which were used as evidence of “prosecutorial misconduct” against Flynn] and where was the FBI Director Chris Wray? Why did he not put this out?”

President Trump responded, “Well, a lot of things are going to be told over the next couple of weeks and let’s see what happens. He was appointed by Rod Rosenstein and a lot of things are coming out. You’ll see a lot of things coming out. It’s disappointing.”

“Recommended by Chris Christie, right?” Kilmeade asked, to which President Trump replied, “He was recommended by Chris, but he was appointed by… he was really recommended by Rod Rosenstein and Chris said, ‘Fine, let’s see what happens with him.'”

“Look, the jury is still out with regard to that, but it would have been a lot easier if he came out rather than skirting and going through, you know, 19 different ways except through the FBI, so let’s see,” Trump continued, adding, “You know, I told Bill Barr, ‘You handle it.’ I would be absolutely entitled, in theory, the chief law enforcement officer, in theory, but I said, ‘You know what? I want Bill Barr to handle it. I want nothing to do…'”

“He’s done an unbelievable job,” the president concluded. “Bill Barr is a man of unbelievable credibility and courage, and he’s going to go down in the history books.”

Watch above via Fox News.

