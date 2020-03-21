Florida Man in the Age of Coronavirus: Suspect Arrested in Theft of 66 Toilet Paper Rolls

The legendary Florida Man has adapted to the age of the coronavirus pandemic in the person of a suspect who has been arrested in the Sunshine State pulling the most COVID-19-esque crimes imaginable: the toilet paper heist.

According to Newsweek, 31 year-old Angel Esteban Hernandezcinto was arrested in connection with the theft of 66 rolls of toilet paper from a Marriott hotel:

Angel Esteban Hernandezcinto, 31, was arrested in the early morning hours of Thursday after police responded to security guard Yamil Egipciaco’s call complaining that a man was stealing toilet paper from the hotel. At 1:30 a.m., the guard said he was on regular patrols when he noticed suspicious activity from Hernandezcinto, according to an arrest affidavit. “Yamil saw Angel pushing a trash can toward his Honda van,” the arresting officer wrote in the affidavit. “Angel opened the rear of the van and took a trash bag from the trash can and put it in his van. Yamil found it suspicious as to why he put a trash bag in his van and peaked through the window. Yamil noticed the bag was full of unused toilet paper that belonged to the hotel.” Hernandezcinto was able to execute his alleged toilet paper heist because he worked for a cleaning company that services the hotel. Egipciaco counted the rolls, valued at around $65, and expressed an eagerness to testify against the alleged thief.

The suspect told cops he was stealing the TP for an elderly neighbor.

In true Florida Man style, it turns out this isn’t even the first such crime to occur during the pandemic. Newsweek notes that “A different Florida man was arrested in Clearwater on March 10 after allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s truck to steal a $1 pack of toilet paper.”

Toilet paper is one of the more inexplicable high-demand items during this crisis, though many health professionals have tried to explick it with varying degrees of success.

