Fox News Anchor Says Bronny James Health Incident ‘Does Raise Questions About the Vaccine’

Fox News host Martha McCallum raised the question of whether or not the Covid vaccine could have played a role in Bronny James’ recent health crisis.

James, the son of basketball icon LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday and was hospitalized. While young athletes have fallen ill in similar ways pre-Covid, conspiracy theorists jumped on the story, claiming that the Covid vaccine could be a possible cause.

One of those speculating in front of a large audience of social media followers was Elon Musk, who said, “We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing.” That was enough for McCallum to raise the question to guest Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, who wouldn’t count it out:

MacCallum: I think a lot of people see these situations and it does raise questions about the vaccine. We saw some of what you talked about happen in some young individuals. Elon Musk tweeted about it. He said, “We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it’s rare or common.” Is that a fair question to raise, and is it true that we see more of this than prior to the vaccine, Doctor? Dr. Nesheiwat: So what is more common in someone like Bronny James is a cardiomyopathy, not myocarditis. Is it off the table? Absolutely not. He needs to have the workup to determine what happened. He’ll probably have an EKG and an echo stress test. Fortunately there’s treatment for this. Martha MacCallum: Do we see more instances of this post-vaccine or not, is that not true? Dr. Nesheiwat: That’s a good question. We don’t have the data to say so, but it’s certainly something that we need to be aware of.

Watch the video above via Fox News.

