Elon Musk, Anti-Vax Conspiracy Theorists Run Wild With Covid Speculation After Bronny James Cardiac Arrest

Immediately after the news of college basketball player Bronny James suffering cardiac arrest, conspiracy theorists were quick to blame the Covid-19 vaccine.

TMZ reported Tuesday that Bronny — the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James — was hospitalized Monday morning after going into cardiac arrest at a basketball workout. He’s since been moved out of the ICU and is in stable condition.

As is the case whenever a young athlete deals with some kind of heart issue, some on the Internet have begun pointing to the vaccine as the culprit.

“Hi. I’m not a doctor. I’m just a simple man of 37 years who pays attention to trends we can see with our own eyes,” far-right commentator Benny Johnson said. “I’m here to tell you that it is NOT NORMAL for thousands of healthy teenage athletes to be collapsing – some dying – from cardiac arrest. Now ask: Why?”

Twitter owner Elon Musk also joined in the speculation, suggesting that myocarditis caused by the vaccine could have been the cause of Bronny’s condition.

“We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing,” he tweeted. “Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common.”

According to the American Heart Association, myocarditis is exceedingly rare for vaccinated individuals in comparison to those who’ve contracted Covid-19. A study showed “people infected with Covid-19 before receiving a vaccine were 11 times more at risk for developing myocarditis within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.” After a single dose of the vaccine, however, that risk is cut in half.

A Penn State College of Medicine study also found that risk of myocarditis is seven times more likely with Covid infection than vaccination against the virus.

Still, a number of anti-vaccine activists were adamant that there’s only one reason Bronny could’ve gone into cardiac arrest.

Lebron James’ 18 y/o son has suffered a heart attack during basketball practice He is in stable condition and we all hope he pulls through Unfortunately we likely know what happened here When will people be held accountable for these crimes?https://t.co/FrliP16slg — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 25, 2023

Young healthy athletes like Bronny James should not be going into cardiac arrest….unless…. Nonetheless wishing a speedy recovery 🙏🏽 — Charly Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) July 25, 2023

Bronny James, the son of basketball player Lebron James, suffered a heart attack and went into cardiac arrest yesterday while practicing at USC. He is 18 years old. The good news is that he recovered and is doing well in the hospital. How much longer do we have to pretend… pic.twitter.com/Pjim92ZSdW Probably commotio cordis, nothing to see here pic.twitter.com/tjol6lrsyk — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 25, 2023 What do Jamie Foxx & Tori Kelly & Shaka Hislop & Bronny James have in common? You know — you just can’t say it. We’re all about to hit the iceberg.https://t.co/diYBcRYBhk — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) July 25, 2023 This is normal.

Well it’s becoming normal. Best wishes.

Bronny stable, out of ICU following cardiac arrest https://t.co/eUmBXBRIbS — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) July 25, 2023 This is my Bronny James tweet. Nothing to see, no questions to ask.https://t.co/NTHIqdYx5W — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 25, 2023

