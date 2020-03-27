Fox News’ Chris Wallace Sounds Alarm About Trump’s ‘Aspirational’ Easter Timeline: ‘Follow the Science’

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace issued a dire warning about the potential for disaster if President Donald Trump reopens the U.S. economy too soon during the coronavirus pandemic, and said that Trump should “follow the science.”

On Friday morning’s edition of Fox News’ America’s Newsroom, anchor Ed Henry concluded a brief segment with Wallace by asking about the Easter timeframe for easing social distancing measures.

“You’ve got Tony Fauci on one hand saying ‘Look, the president set a goal, it’s aspirational, about getting going by Easter Sunday, and that may provide hope,’ so that’s a positive thing,” Henry said, referencing Dr. Fauci’s comments at a CNN town hall Thursday night.

“But Axios is reporting this morning there are advisors to the president trying to pull him back and saying ‘Wait a second, we’re not sure we’re going to be ready’,” Henry added, referencing this report from Axios.

“We are not doctors, we don’t even play them on TV,” Wallace joked, and added “I would listen to the public health experts.”

“As bad as this is and as much pain as we’re all facing, the one thing that would be worse is if we loosen the reins and let some of the country come back, and that only spreads the virus and we get a second renewed wave, so follow the science,” Wallace said. “Whatever they say, I’m all for that.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]