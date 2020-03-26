Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, threw some cold water on President Donald Trump’s target date of Easter, which falls on April 12, to relax social distancing guidelines and reopen the country.

Appearing on a CNN virtual town hall with Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Fauci was confronted by Gupta on why Trump suggested that restrictions could soon be eased when the number of coronavirus cases per day continues to dramatically escalate across the country.

“Why raise the idea that a pullback is even close?” Gupta asked.

“I think what the president was trying to do, he was making an aspirational projection to give people some hope,” Fauci replied.

Still, Fauci claimed that Trump is receptive to guidance from public health experts like himself and Dr. Deborah Birx — another member of the task force.

“He’s listening to us when we say we’ve really got to reevaluate it in real-time,” Fauci said. “And any decision we make has to be based on the data.”

Watch above, via CNN.

