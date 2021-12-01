Fox’s Lara Logan Blocks the Auschwitz Museum on Twitter After Going on Bizarro Rant Accusing Fauci of Funding Experiments on ‘AIDS Orphans’

In the last two days, Fox Nation host Lara Logan faced intense criticism for comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.

It was Monday when Logan came up with the claim that “people all across the world” are comparing the nation’s top infectious disease expert to the doctor known as the “Angel of Death” for his torture, experimentation and killing of those imprisoned at Auschwitz. Logan’s comments drew condemnation, including from the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, which deemed them a “shameful” exploitation of the Holocaust.

Fox News has declined to comment on Logan’s remarks. The host herself doubled down on them on Twitter, first retweeting a user wishing “shame” on the Auschwitz Museum:

After that tweet, the Auschwitz Museum said Logan had blocked them on Twitter.

Logan proceeded to tweet out a series of news articles that claimed Fauci promoted and funded the testing of AIDS drugs on foster kids.

One of the articles she cited — from The Gateway Pundit, a right wing blog infamous for pushing conspiracy theories — included the debunked claim that Fauci funded a study in which beagle puppies were “eaten alive by parasite-infected flies.”

The Gateway Pundit story also claims Fauci had federal agencies and pharmaceutical companies to use orphan children in New York City as test subjects for experimental AIDS drugs — and that the whole thing was covered up by Wikipedia.

In one tweet, Logan linked to an open letter from playwright and AIDS activist Larry Kramer that called Fauci a “murderer” and said he “should be put before a firing squad” for his handling of the AIDS epidemic (the two later became close friends).

The claim that Fauci funded deadly AIDS experiments on orphans is false. Such claims have spread on social media recently, and were thoroughly debunked by the Associated Press in October.

One claim is rooted in data that has been taken out of context from a report from the Vera Institute of Justice published in 2009. The report says that 25 children who were involved in the clinical trials died over the course of the study. What Fauci’s critics ignore, however, is that Vera’s report notes that the children involved in the trial were seriously ill before it, that the 25 deaths had no direct connection to the trials, and that physicians worked with children to treat side effects from the drugs. The program also did not exclusively focus on foster children.

While one 2005 CBS News report linked by Logan claimed AIDS drugs had been tested on foster children, the Vera investigation disproved many of the claims about the trials, including that any children died from the drugs.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com