On Monday, Fox Nation host Lara Hogan ignorantly compared America’s top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to Josef Mengele, the evil Nazi doctor at Auschwitz during the Holocaust.

During Fox News Primetime, Logan said:

Dr. Fauci, this is what people say to me, that he doesn’t represent science to them. He represents Joseph Mengele. Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the second World War and in the concentration camps. And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this because the response from Covid, what it has done to countries everywhere, what it has done to civil liberties, the suicide rates, the poverty, it has obliterated economies.

Fauci is deserving of criticism. He has been misleading on the subject of gain-of-function research; opposed, though he later reversed, President Donald Trump restricting travel from China at the start of the pandemic; used his position, which is supposed to be apolitical, to insert himself into political squabbles with the likes of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

But Fauci playing politics is not remotely close to what Mengele did: torture and experiment on Auschwitz inmates and send many of them to their deaths in the gas chambers.

While coronavirus restrictions have made life hard for everyone, no one has been sent to their deaths by authorities for not following protocols. America does not have concentration camps. Infringements on civil liberty in America are not comparable to the complete freedom that the Nazis took away from people through fascist rule.

(I’m going to pause for a moment to note the obvious: I shouldn’t have to remind a journalist like Logan of these facts.)

Making Holocaust comparisons crosses the line from criticism to demonization. It is offensive to the memory of the Holocaust, those who perished, and those who survived, including my late grandparents.

The answer to pushing back against onerous coronavirus restrictions is through speaking out and going through the judicial system, neither one of which the Nazis allowed under their rule during the Third Reich.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt again was forced to point out the obvious in response to an obscene comment by a Fox News host. He told CNN that “there’s absolutely no comparison between mask mandates, vaccine requirements, and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts to what happened to Jews during the Holocaust.”

“This includes making outlandish and offensive analogies suggesting that somehow Dr. Anthony Fauci is akin to Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, known for his gruesome medical experiments on concentration camp prisoners,” he said.

Logan’s remarks are just another example of why she is not fit for air. Since joining Fox News in 2019, the veteran journalist has pushed a series of insane conspiracy theories that have embarrassed the network, and yet she continues to appear on the air.

Logan’s absurd conspiracies include claiming that the coronavirus vaccine is “not really a vaccine.” She has claimed those who criticize of Biden and support U.S. troops are at risk of being jailed by the FBI. She has suggested that China, Iran and possibly Russia are funding the far-left movement Antifa. She has said that “bioweapons specialists and intel agents” told her allowing migrants into the country is a “typical” way to launch a “virus attack.”

Just last week, Logan celebrated Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg resigning from their Fox News contributorships — over Carlson’s conspiratorial documentary about the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol — by calling the two “cockroaches.”

This is not a call for Logan to be fired. It’s a simple question: why does Fox News continue to put her on the air?

Watch above, via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.