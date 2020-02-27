Fox Business’ Trish Regan called for putting aside partisan differences during the ongoing public health crisis, as she lashed out at CNN for trying to “stoke a national coronavirus panic” and hosted a GOP Congressman who blasted Democrats for “tanking the market.”

Throughout her Thursday night show, Regan kept teasing an upcoming segment where she would take down “anti-Trump network” CNN for its coverage of Trump’s response to the outbreak.

The Trump administration has drawn sharp criticism from Democrats and pundits in the past week over how it has responded to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, which has sent markets around the globe tumbling down. The backlash ramped on Wednesday evening after a confusing and, at times, misleading press conference, where the president made the highly controversial decision to put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of managing the effort. Then on Thursday, the Washington Post reported on a HHS whistleblower’s claim that a CDC response team was not properly equipped or trained when it assisted infected patients in California last week.

Regan did not mention those developments in her first segment on CNN’s “fearmongering,” but instead called out the network for allegedly “trying to stoke a national coronavirus panic.” She then rolled a supercut of decontextualized snippets of CNN anchors and guests merely saying words and phrases like “undetected,” “pandemic,” and “out there” without any broader sense of the discussion.

Later on, she followed that up with a longer segment, where she singled out Democrats for blame as she urged everyone to rally around the president.

“As for the Democrats, they need to be exposed for the political animals they really are. I will tell you, this is a time when we should be united. “We need a bipartisan effort to fight this,” Regan said as box beside her head on screen read “Dems Politicizing Coronavirus” and the chyron below her read: “Trish: Time to Fight. Shut the Borders and Tackle the Dems.”

“This is not a time to be pointing fingers. This is a time for the United States to be united,” Regan added, before introducing Republican Congressman Guy Reschenthaler (PA), who promptly began attacking Democrats.

“They can’t help themselves. They are preemptively blaming the president,” Reschenthaler said. This is a virus that started in China and it spread all over the world, but they want to blame President Trump. This virus doesn’t know the difference if you are a Republican or Democrat. The Democrats are trying to politicize this and blame the president. It’s absolutely disgusting. ”

“It is disgusting. You look at the sell-off in our markets and you look at the danger it represents to Americans, especially older Americans,” Regan responded, referring to the stock market drop and not to the coronavirus. “And to think that somehow they are trying to capitalize on it. I can’t help but worry it’s exactly what they want.”

“The Democrats are hyping this,” the GOP Congressman agreed. “They are going out of their way to blame Republicans and the president. It’s tanking the market. That’s what’s so sad. If you back up and they want to play partisan politics.”

And Regan’s call out of CNN, a favorite target of Trump’s, did not go unnoticed in the Oval Office, as the president enthusiastically touted her on-air criticism in a Thursday night tweet.

“Anti-Trump Network @CNN doing whatever it can to stoke a national Coronavirus panic. The far left Network pretty much ignoring anyone who they interview who doesn’t blame President Trump.” @trish_regan @FoxNews Media refuses to discuss the great job our professionals are doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

Watch the video above, via Fox Business.

