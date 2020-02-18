Investigative reporter Glenn Greenwald blasted MSNBC as “a full-scale disinformation machine serving the primary goal of the DNC” in a comment to Vanity Fair Tuesday.

Greenwald, the founder of The Intercept and a defender of Bernie Sanders, made the comment in a new Vanity Fair report on MSNBC’s coverage of the senator and 2020 Democratic candidate.

“There’s a reason the network is mocked as MSDNC,” Greenwald said, adding that the network is not merely “anti-Sanders,” but that it is serving the primary goal of the DNC, “destroying the Sanders campaign at any cost.”

The article also relies on comments from Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir, who criticized MSNBC’s coverage in harsh terms. “They’ve been among the last to acknowledge that Bernie Sanders’s path to the nomination is real, and even when it’s become real, they frequently discount it,” he told the magazine.

MSNBC did not comment to Vanity Fair on Shakir or Greenwald’s criticisms. Both, it should be noted, credited the network’s primetime hosts (Greenwald singled out Chris Hayes) of being more fair to the senator from Vermont.

