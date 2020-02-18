Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) 2020 presidential campaign manager Faiz Shakir claimed even Fox News has been “more fair” to the campaign than MSNBC, Tuesday.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Shakir said MSNBC have “been among the last to acknowledge that Bernie Sanders’s path to the nomination is real,” and claimed even Fox News has been “more fair than MSNBC.”

“That’s saying something,” he continued, noting that “Fox is often yelling about Bernie Sanders’s socialism, but they’re still giving our campaign the opportunity to make our case in a fair manner, unlike MSNBC, which has credibility with the left and is constantly undermining the Bernie Sanders campaign.”

Shakir added, “You can feel the disdain they have for Bernie Sanders’s supporters… It’s a condescending attitude: ‘Oh, they must not be that intelligent. They’re being deluded. They’re being conned. They’re all crazy Twitter bots.’”

“My view is that there’s a bit of detachment from MSNBC and the people who this campaign gets support from,” he concluded. “It feels like they’re covering progressives from an elitist perspective.”

Sanders has been a frequent target of negative coverage from MSNBC commentators, including Nicolle Wallace, who said on Friday that even though she’d “vote for Bernie Sanders if he’s the nominee,” she doesn’t think the Democratic Party can tell people to get behind some who’s labelled a “democratic socialist,” which “sounds scary.”

