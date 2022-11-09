Glenn Youngkin Sent Nancy Pelosi a Handwritten Apology for Joking About Attack Against Her Husband: Report

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) has sent a written apology to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for joking about the attack against her husband, Paul Pelosi, reported Punchbowl News.

“On another note: @GlennYoungkin has sent @SpeakerPelosi a hand-written note apologizing for his remarks about the speaker in the wake of the attack on Paul Pelosi,” tweeted Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman on Wednesday.

On another note:@GlennYoungkin has sent @SpeakerPelosi a hand-written note apologizing for his remarks about the speaker in the wake of the attack on Paul Pelosi. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 9, 2022

“At the end of the day, I really wanted to express the fact that what happened to Speaker Pelosi’s husband was atrocious,” Youngkin told Punchbowl News last week. “And I didn’t do a great job.”

During a rally last month for GOP congressional candidate Yesli Vega, who went on to lose to incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) on Tuesday, Youngkin took a shot at the Pelosis following an intruder beating Paul Pelosi with a hammer inside the Pelosis’ home in San Francisco.

“The voters are getting ready to stand up again and say, ‘We have had enough. Enough of Abigail Spanberger. Enough of Joe Biden,’” he said. “And listen, I want to stop for a minute and — listen, Speaker Pelosi’s husband — they had a break-in last night in their house, and he was assaulted. There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re gonna send her back to be with him in California. That’s what we’re gonna go do. That’s what we’re gonna go do.”

