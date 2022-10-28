Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) made an awkward joke about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband just hours after he was violently assaulted in their home Friday.

Early Friday morning, an suspect now identified as David DePape entered the Pelosi’s San Francisco home through a sliding glass door.

He allegedly shouted “Where’s Nancy?” before turning on Paul Pelosi and hitting him over the head with the hammer just as police arrived. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington D.C. at the time.

Friday afternoon, as Youngkin made a campaign stop for Virginia GOP congressional candidate Yesli Vega, he made light of the situation.

In a clip circulating Twitter via The Recount, the Republican Governor can be heard taking a swipe at Pelosi.

“The voters are getting ready to stand up again and say, ‘We have had enough. Enough of Abigail Spanberger. Enough of Joe Biden,'” Youngkin shouted.

“Listen, I want to stop for a minute and — listen, Speaker Pelosi’s husband — they had a break in last night in their house and he was assaulted. There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re gonna send her back to be with him in California. That’s what we’re gonna go do. That’s what we’re gonna go do,” he added.

According to AP, Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital suffering from blunt force trauma.

